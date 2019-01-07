Public safety solutions provider Motorola Solutions has acquired VaaS International Holdings, maker of AI-driven image capture and analysis technology, for $445 million, the companies announced today.

Fort Worth, Texas-based VaaS (Video Analysis as a Service) is best known for its license plate recognition technology, which allows law enforcement and other agencies to find vehicles of interest. VaaS’ Digital Recognition Network (DRN) subsidiary claims it is able to track license plates in every major metropolitan area in the U.S. “Law enforcement has used VaaS’ solutions to quickly apprehend dangerous suspects and find missing persons,” the company said in today’s announcement.

VaaS also provides facial recognition, ballistic analysis, firearm mapping, and body-worn camera technology through its Vigilant Solutions subsidiary.

VaaS’ 2019 revenues are expected to hit $100 million, according to today’s announcement.

“This acquisition expands Motorola Solutions’ data and analytics capabilities, complementing our public safety software and analytics suite and Avigilon video and analytics platform,” said Motorola Solutions CEO Greg Brown in a prepared statement. “VaaS will enhance Motorola Solutions’ software portfolio with vehicle location information that can help first responders shorten response times, improve the speed and accuracy of investigations, and create safer cities.”