Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 4 is still a sales juggernaut. The company has sold more than 91.6 million PS4s since launching the system in November 2013.

SIE also revealed that it sold through more than 5.6 million PS4s during the 2018 holidays alone. That data includes worldwide sales from November 19 through December 31.

Those hardware sales are due in large part to PS4’s strong software library. The publisher revealed that customers purchased more than 50.7 million PS4 games between November 19 and December 31. Marvel’s Spider-Man, a Sony first-party game, was near the top of that pack with more than 9 million copies sold as of November 25.

Big numbers for PS4, PSN, and more

In a statement, SIE chief executive officer John Kodera thanked fans. He also pointed to other business highlights including the performance of PlayStation Network.

“Thanks to the continued support from our fans during the holiday season, we are pleased to announce that PS4 has reached 91.6 million units globally,” Kodera said. “We are also happy to announce that the monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth and has surpassed 90 million as of end of November 2018.”

PSN is the central hub where players can pay a monthly fee to play online games and purchase digital items. The service is likely also seeing a bump in those digital purchases thanks to the popularity of battle royale shooter Fortnite. Megahits like that should have a positive effect on PS4 hardware sales and PSN revenues.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and our partners, for helping us achieve these milestones,” said Kodera.

Looking ahead

Kodera is also looking toward the future. For 2019, the SIE boss did not get into specifics, but he did promise that the company has more to come for the PS4.

“This year, we will bring more enhanced experiences to our fans along with a highly anticipated lineup of games that are only possible on PS4,” said Kodera. “As we look toward the next PS4 milestone, SIE will continue to evolve, and we will further expand the platform to deliver the best interactive entertainment experiences to the world.”

The company’s software lineup should continue to excite fans. It still has Days Gone, The Last of Us: Part II, and Death Stranding yet to come for the PS4. And the publisher is improving features like crossplay to enable Fortnite fans to use their PS4 to play with friends on Xbox One or Switch.

At the same time, the company is skipping the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show for the first time in 24 years. It seems like it is in a rebuilding state where it has already revealed all the games it is currently working on (and willing to talk about). So PS4 may glide through 2019 — although, you can hardly call it gliding when you still have a number of huge games yet to come and 100 million consoles sold seems inevitable.