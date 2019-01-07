Samsung unveiled a 98-inch 8K QLED television at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas. But since many of us don’t have 4K TVs yet, and there isn’t much programming available in 8K, it’s a hard sell. I’m not buying yet.

Samsung didn’t say how much it will sell the 98-inch TV for. But it’s clearly not going to be cheap. B. A. Winston, a Samsung executive, said that sales of TVs with screens bigger than 75 inches have more than doubled in the past year in the U.S.

That’s why Samsung keeps pushing 8K, which has been doable for the past few years. The TV has machine learning, as it uses its 8K Quantum Processor to eliminate jagged edges in images and restore pixels. This TV has more than 33 million pixels, compared to more than 8 million for the previous generation 4K TVs.

But there’s a profound lack of content. Samsung is trying to get people to create content in 8K, and it is eagerly awaiting the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, as the event will be projected in 8K resolution. Of course, if we wait until 2020 to buy our 8K TVs, they will be a lot more affordable for us.

In the meantime, Samsung has already released the first commercially available 85-inch 8K QLED TV, and it will deliver more sizes in 2019, including the 98-inch model. Samsung’s proprietary AI-powered 8K Upscaling technology enhances lower resolution content to 8K quality.