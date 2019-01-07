Samsung’s Bixby is coming to a car near you. The Seoul company today unveiled the 2019 Digital Cockpit, a collaboration with Harman, its subsidiary, that imbues Samsung’s voice assistant with greater automotive intelligence. It’s the evolution of last year’s Digital Cockpit, which brought Bixby to car dashboards for the first time.

Thanks to new integrations, Samsung says that Bixby can, with a Digital Cockpit-equipped car, do things like report fuel levels and set the temperature on command.

It’s a little like the Echo Auto, Amazon’s car dashboard accessory that packs an eight-microphone array and taps Alexa for voice recognition. Echo Auto, however, is aftermarket — Bixby’s built into cars with the Digital Cockpit.

Artificial intelligence (AI) enhances the driving experience in other ways. Onboard cameras recognize drivers and passengers, and makes adjustments accordingly — to the seat height, lighting, and audio. It’s even able to queue up songs or playlists.

That’s not all that’s on tap. All six of the Digital Cockpit displays work with Samsung’s DeX. And embedded mirror replacement vision system and camera-based safety solution help drivers remain cognizant of hazards.

Samsung declined to announce automotive partners or a list of cars in which we might see the Digital Cockpit, but we’re expecting to learn more throughout the week.