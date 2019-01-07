Seagate Technology announced a range of new mobile storage products — including a cloth-covered Backup Plus Ultra drive — based on its Seagate and LaCie brands at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

These backup drives from Seagate and its LaCie brand allow you to carry five terabytes — or the amount of data that the Library of Congress adds in a month — in the palm of your hand. The products include LaCie Mobile Drive, LaCie Mobile SSD (solid state drive), Seagate Backup Plus hard disk drives, FireCuda 510, BarraCuda 510 internal SSDs, and IronWolf 110 NAS SSDs.

Seagate’s lineup of storage devices are aimed at everyone from gung-ho gamers to Instagram gurus, photo-collecting parents, or visionary creatives, the company said. The theme is about empowering people to live their best digital lives in today’s fast-changing, data-heavy landscape. If you’re working with a lot of video, either editing it or capturing it, you need this kind of backup storage product to get on with your life.

“We are seeking to appeal to a younger generation,” said Connie Wai, product and marketing manager at Seagate, in an interview with VentureBeat. “We are also incorporating a sense of touch into the design, with a little bit of fabric. It’s a warm, comfortable textile.”

According to a recent IDC/Seagate report, five billion consumers are currently interacting with data every single day. By 2025, that number will jump to six billion — or 75 percent of the world’s population. Each of those six billion people will have at least one data interaction every 18 seconds, bumping the amount of data created worldwide to 175 zettabytes by 2025.

Image Credit: Lacie/Seagate

Seagate and LaCie are creating drives that fit a variety of storage needs and digital lifestyles with options, such as password-protected drives.

“Today’s digital world impacts businesses and consumers globally. Companies are increasing digitization and consumers are embracing personalized, real-time data interactions. With these changes come higher expectations for managing data,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing for Seagate, in a statement. “With over 40 years’ experience in data management, Seagate is continuously innovating to prepare customers for this new era of data resilience. Our new lineup of data storage solutions empower consumers to efficiently manage their video, photos, and documents, at home, in the office, or on-the-go.”

LaCie premium storage

Seagate’s LaCie is a premium drive, targeted at those who need a lot of storage. The LaCie Mobile Drive has one to five terabytes of storage. That’s up to 65 hours of 4K video at 30 frames per second.

The LaCie Mobile SSD drive stores 500 gigabytes to two terabytes, with data transfer speeds of 540 megabytes per second. Clement Barberis, product marketing and brand manager at LaCie, said it’s ideal for post production or editing 4K video projects. It has diamond-cut corners that mirror the style of Apple MacBooks.

The LaCie Mobile SSD will be available in January, with the price to be decided. The products include USB-C and USB 3.0 cables.

Seagate Backup Plus family

Image Credit: Lacie

Seagate’s Backup Plus is a family of portable external hard drives to help the everyday consumer balance life and provide peace of mind. Photo-happy parents can snap away and not worry about losing these precious mementos knowing their new Backup Plus drive can help them breathe a little easier. Backup Plus Ultra Touch (1TB and 2TB capacities at $70 and $90) offers a high-touch sensory experience that feels a little like home with premium features, including automatic backup with multi-device folder sync and data protection with hardware encryption. This is the product with the cloth covers.

The Backup Plus Slim (1TB and 2TB capacities at $60 and $80) and Backup Plus Portable (4TB and 5TB capacities at $120 and $130) are both outfitted with aluminum finishes available in black, blue, and silver and offer automatic backup. The new Backup Plus models include a complimentary two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. Backup Plus Ultra Touch will be available in February, and Backup Plus Slim and Backup Plus Portable will be available in March.

Esports backup drives

Fear not, PC gamers. In the esports and livestream era, Seagate can protect your stuff. The FireCuda 510 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD delivers fast performance with intense read and write speeds for the ultimate gaming experience. Its 4K video processing and high IOPS allows gamers to run multiple simultaneous video streams and programs — which is important for gameplay recording and streaming. It has an ultra-small M.2 2280 form factor for use with a laptop, mini PC, or a desktop.

For performance buffs, the BarraCuda 510 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD features next-level speed for accelerating applications, with an ultra-small form factor. Available this spring, FireCuda 510 and BarraCuda 510 feature Seagate’s SeaTools SSD GUI dashboard for easy data management.

The world’s first purpose-built SSD for NAS

With the ability to access, share, and back up files from nearly anywhere, Network Attached Storage appliances (NAS) have become a necessity for many business owners, professionals, creative pros, and prosumers.

Seagate’s IronWolf 110 SATA SSD is the world’s first purpose-built NAS SSD. It is designed with enterprise-class endurance and reliability, has a 24/7 always-on work ethic, and offers capacities of up to 3.48TB. Seagate’s Durawrite technology helps accelerate reads and writes, extend the life of the flash, and provide up to 7000 TBW on the 3.84TB capacity drive.

Choosing tough, ready and scalable IronWolf drives ensures top performance. IronWolf 110 will be available this January.