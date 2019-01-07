It’s been proven time and time again that learning a new language is one of the best things you can do in order to keep your mind active and healthy. Of course, the most enjoyable aspect of learning a new language is that it makes traveling to your favorite foreign destinations far easier and more authentic.

But learning a new language as an adult is tricky, and far too many people give up on their goals due to bland and uninspiring language-learning programs that utilize antiquated and ineffective teaching methods.

Unlike other language-learning platforms that rely on rote memorization and vocabulary repetition, Mondly offers an innovative and engaging new approach that will help you master your new language quickly and efficiently, and right now a lifetime subscription is available for over 90 percent off at just $69.99.

Using state-of-the-art speech recognition and pronunciation aids, Mondly guides you through speech and sentence formation while offering positive feedback when you hit your goals. There are also plenty of professional voice actors to help you learn your new language in a natural and nuanced way, and you’ll be able to solidify and enhance your new skills through a variety of fun games and lesson activities.

This subscription lets you choose five out of thirty-three languages to learn (including English, Afrikaans, Arabic, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, and many more), and there’s no deadline for when you need to pick — meaning you can tackle one language at a time.

You’ll also be able to enhance your education with an included dictionary and verb conjugator, which come in handy when you want to learn how to write and read in your newly-acquired tongue.

Learn the languages you’ve always wanted to learn with a lifetime subscription to Mondly for just $69.99 — over 90 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

