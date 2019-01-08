Can’t find your car keys? Misplaced your luggage? We’ve all been there, and there’s only one way to describe the feeling: utter frustration. Slovenia-based Chipolo wants to ensure you never feel that way again, and to aid in its stress-reducing quest, it’s launching a new tracker: the Chipolo Go.

The water-resistant Go, which Chipolo detailed at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, combines Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE to create an ultra-robust tracker that you won’t lose easily. Its battery lasts six months on a single charge, and, like other Chipolo trackers, it connects a companion app on iOS and Android for real-time location reporting.

“The revolutionary technology incorporated in Chipolo Go will push the boundaries of what is possible for future trackers and give customers an affordable and easy way to track more valuable belongings, such as bicycles, luggage, and professional equipment,” said Nika Kramžar, chief marketing officer at Chipolo.

Image Credit: Chipolo

The Go wasn’t the only thing Chipolo had up its sleeve at CES 2019. It also previewed the Dot, a replacement for the Chipolo Plus in Chipolo’s current range that boasts a rechargeable battery that lasts three years, water-resistant housing, a built-in LED, and speakers twice as loud as on the current Chipolo Plus.

Lastly, Chipolo announced an update to existing trackers. Starting this week, its entire range will support Google Assistant.

“We’re proud to say that Chipolos across the globe already reunite 50,000 misplaced items with their owners each day. This year at CES, Chipolo is excited to be unveiling two brand new trackers, Chipolo Go and Chipolo Dot,” Kramžar added. “Chipolo Dot will improve the experience of finding misplaced belongings, as users will be able to hear it better, find their belongings in the dark with the LED light, and be able to forget about maintenance for longer with the introduction of a replaceable three-year battery.”

Mum’s the word on pricing and availability for the Go and Dot, unfortunately. We’ll update this post once we learn more.