Innovation & Cooperation in the Era of Great Change

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 8, 2019–

Jointly hosted by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco and the Organizing Committee of China Information Technology Expo (CITE), “China Night” unveiled on January 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, and introduced CITE 2019, the largest comprehensive electronic information show in Asia, to be held from April 9-11, 2019 at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005436/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

At the China Night, Wang Donghua, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco expressed:” I hope that the guests will exchange ideas and discuss the future development of the electronic information industry and explore new opportunities for cooperation”. He pointed out that China is at the 40th anniversary of reform and opening up and is the world’s second largest economic entity. In the future, electronic information needs to be developed, not only for innovation aspects, but also the cooperation between the mutual countries and enterprises needed. The United States is not a trading competitor, but a partner, and welcomes more American companies to enter the Chinese market.

According to Chen Wenhai, the Secretary-General of the Organization Committee of CITE and the General Manager of China Electronic Appliance Co., Ltd: “technological innovation needs to cooperate on a global scale. The development of high-tech industries needs to face the global market. We hope that through CITE, we will build a bridge between global technological innovation and cooperation and promote the further healthy development of the technology industry”.

Multiple guests made speeches at “China Night”. Mr. Wang Xiaochuan, who is currently CEO of Sogou, gave a speech on “Technological Progress and the Evolution of Civilization”. He has led the development of several pioneering products, including Sogou Input Method and Sogou Search. The products have reach more than 500 million users which reshape China’s internet industry.

Mr. Hu Gening, the Executive President of IFLYTECK, gave a speech on “AI industry development and AI ecological construction”. The COO of Suning Technology, Dr. Jack Jing shared his insight on Smart Retail. The SVP of Semtech, Mr. Chris Chang also discussed on “China and Global IoT market and technology”.

“China Night” introduced CITE 2019, which features in Smart Home, Intelligent Terminal, New Display, IC, AI, Automotive Electronics, 5G, Internet of Things, and Intelligent Manufacturing. It is designed to display the latest development achievements of the new generation of the information technology industry, promoted the breakthrough of the core technologies of the industry, and led the supply-side reform of the information technology industry.

2018 China Information Technology Expo (CITE)

Date and time: April 9-11 2019

Address: Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Shenzhen, China

Twitter: https://twitter.com/citexpochina

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/citexpochina/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005436/en/

China Information Technology Expo (CITE)

Maggie He

maggie@ceac.com.cn

86 10 51662329 23