Dr. Scholl’s is a big name in foot care, and this week it is giving a big endorsement to 3D printed insoles by announcing a partnership with Wiivv Fit Technology.

The partnership announced at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week, means that Dr. Scholl’s brand will be used to sell custom insoles that can make your feet more comfortable. It will use the 3Dprinted insert technology from Wiivv Fit Technology.

Wiivv uses a smartphone app to let consumers measure their own feet. The app sends an order for custom 3D printed insoles, and the order arrives at your home.

Image Credit: Wiivv

“Dr Scholl‘s understands the importance of customization for a growing number of consumers. This new offering enables us to make inserts to the exact specifications of our customers‘ feet, with just the right support in just the right places,” said Claudia F. Metcalf, U.S. marketing director at Dr. Scholl’s, in a statement. “Using Wiivv Fit Technoloy, we are bringing a custom 3D experience to the reliable, comfortable inserts Dr. Scholl’s is known for. This is a breakthrough in premium personalization with the ability to shop from home.”

Wiivv pioneered the ability for consumers to capture their foot profile with a phone and create customized 3D printed footwear, designed for an audience of one. Three years ago, Wiivv was a runner up in the TechCrunch Hardware Battlefield competition held at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and simultaneously launched its first and highly successful Kickstarter campaign to produce 3D printed custom insoles. CES was where the two partners first met and now the location chosen to announce the partnership for the first time.

“What we pioneered at Wiivv is helping Dr. Scholl’s scale its custom business and meet the needs of consumers who are beginning to understand the benefits of custom manufacturing,” said Wiivv CEO Shamil Hargovan, in a statement. “We are a technology company, but we

exist to add active and meaningful years to your life by making custom products one at a time, so that you can move, feel, and live your best. It’s an honor to partner with Dr. Scholl’s and we’re thrilled to be moving true customization forward.”