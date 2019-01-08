Mobile gaming studio Supercell made $1.4 billion in revenues in 2018, according to market analyst Sensor Tower. This comes from the strength of Supercell’s long-term hits.

Clash Royale, which debuted in 2016, lead all Supercell games with $597 million in revenue. That accounts for about 42 percent of all player spending on Supercell games for the year. Clash of Clans, which launched way back in 2012, was right behind Clash Royale, brining in $567 million in 2018. Market researcher Newzoo expects the mobile gaming market to be worth $180.1 billion by 2021, and Supercell could claim a nice slice of this if it keeps this momentum going.

The farm-building game Hay Day, which also launched in 2012, made $142 million. The strategy game Boom Beach, which debuted in 2013, made $42 million.

New game off to a strong start

Supercell ending the year by releasing a new game, the arena fighter Brawl Stars. It launched on December 12. Although it was only available for a few weeks, it still made $46 million. It is on track to gross more than $60 million in its first 30 days.

Having evergreen games continue to make money is good, but having a new hit can help Supercell build 2018’s success into revenue growth in 2019.

Compared to mobile’s biggest games

Supercell has a strong library of games, but none of them can top mobile’s biggest hits. Pokémon Go made almost $800 million itself in 2018. That’s over half of the combined revenues for all of Supercell’s games.

Epic Games’ Fortnite was another top performer in 2018. It made $455 million just on iOS alone. Epic Games does to publish Fortnite on Google Play as a way to avoid giving shares of the app’s profits to Google, so we do not know its numbers on that platform.