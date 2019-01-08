Introduced by Consumer Technology Association head Gary Shapiro as one of the most exciting speakers at the 2019 CES, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg took the stage to discuss the network’s plans for 5G this year — most of which spotlighted narrow upcoming uses of 5G by various partners. But a 5G remote-controlled drone flight provided an unexpectedly intriguing highlight at the event, and a discussion of 5G-assisted health care added another example of using technology to save lives.

After repeating some of the more widely-known talking points about next-generation 5G wireless technology — its potential to transform multiple industries, value to the upcoming fourth industrial revolution, and ability to improve consumer device performance — Vestberg discussed what he called the eight currencies of 5G: eight different facets of the technology that will separately be valuable and game-changing. Without those eight features, he said, you won’t have real 5G.

Vestberg also brought out two “iconic” American companies to discuss how partnerships with Verizon will change their companies. First, The New York Times Company CEO Mark Thompson said that the publication will launch a new 5G journalism lab in its offices in New York City. The lab will get early access to Verizon 5G technology and equipment, then use the gear in live news. Thompson expects that it will transform the way its journalists gather the news, as well as the ways the publication distributes the news — notably including more VR and AR content.

Second, Walt Disney Studios CTO Jamie Voris took the stage to say that it will be working with Verizon to give filmmakers early access to 5G innovations. Six months ago, Disney’s StudioLab was created in Burbank to figure out ways to do everything from improving rendering speeds for digital effects to using drones for ideal shooting of films. As announced earlier today, Verizon has joined StudioLab as a core innovation partner, and will work on 5G cloud-based production workflows, connected standees and movie posters, and volumetric capture of performances.

In a more surprising update, Skyward head Mariah Scott announced that Verizon is committing to being the first to have one million drones connected to its 5G network, working with companies such as Southern, which use drones for safety missions — to research locations that can’t be seen from land, using drones capable of beyond visual line of sight flight.

Scott said that 5G’s low latency, high bandwidth, and security will let hundreds or thousands of drones inspect thousands of miles of area. Vestberg briefly took the stage to help pilot — well, launch — a drone in Los Angeles from the stage in Las Vegas, with nearly 950Mbps of bandwidth on the network.

Dr. Christopher Morley of Medivis spoke about the impact of 5G on medical science, including how 5G could help the medical community rethink the connections between patients and caregivers — bringing people together, and changing the way doctors perform care. He also provided a powerful tangible example of how 5G and AR will work together to essentially render patients see-through for procedures, improving results.

Many invasive procedures, Morley said, are done the same way today as 30 years ago: blindly. Brain surgery catheter insertion, for instance, is based upon basic external judgments that have a 40 percent failure rate, causing excess bleeding and unnecessary patient suffering. Why do this when so many patients have their CT and other scans sitting right in an online database? Today, doctors have to face away from the scans to look at the patient, but if a doctor wore wireless AR glasses, they could look directly at the scans to determine the right place for a catheter to be inserted.

Vestberg also used a live video feed to contact Clayton Harris in Houston, the first 5G customer in the world as the earliest subscriber to Verizon’s 5G Home. Harris explained that he picked the service because it looked like the best option for his home office, gaming, and video streaming needs. He ran a Speedtest hitting 690Mbps, and said that he normally sees 600Mbps to 1Gbps speeds, sometimes reaching as high as 1.3Gbps.

To wrap up the event, L.A. Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma was shown doing a basketball demonstration using 5G VR goggles, shooting baskets on an arcade game — but relying on the low-latency response time of the glasses rather than his own vision to make the shots. He successfully completed dozens of baskets with the goggles on.