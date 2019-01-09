Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, announced that Google’s Project Stream cloud gaming project is using AMD’s Radeon graphics.

Su announced AMD’s Radeon VII is coming in February, but she didn’t provide details on whether Google is using that. Late last year, Google announced that it was able to stream Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, a demanding and new Triple-A game, from the cloud directly to gamers on a variety of client devices.

Su said that Google will use AMD Radeon graphics in the future as it tries to push the edge of computing forward via the cloud. Games that are played via the cloud can run in the data center. Video of the game is streamed to the user’s machine, where the images can be played in high resolution, regardless of the power of the user’s machine.

Su made the announcement at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas. But she did not elaborate on how the companies are collaborating.

The second-generation Vega-based graphics AMD Radeon VII chip uses a 7-nanometer manufacturing process to get a 27 percent to 62 percent boost on graphics-related benchmarks, Su said.

It has one terabyte per second memory bandwidth, 25 percent faster performance at the same power, and 60 compute units that that operate up to 1.8 gigahertz.