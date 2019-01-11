In a hilarious turn of events last month, a Russian robot named Boris was unmasked as a man in a robot suit.

Likewise, state-run media in China unveiled its AI reporter in November, and to this day it’s not clear if this is an actual AI system boiling down news stories or just a synthesized voice with an avatar.

More fabricated robotic theatrics appeared to be on display this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where LG CTO I.P. Park delivered the opening CES keynote address.

Park was accompanied onstage for the hour-long presentation by CLOi, a conceptual robot line perhaps best known for failing during a live demo at CES a year ago.

This year, however, CLOi did a bit of everything: The robot acted as co-host, cracked jokes, delivered some LG HomeBrew beer, and even helped some guy who hates blind dates find true love.

Its prowess with love — and, more importantly, its conversational AI — seemed too good to be true. The things CLOi said onstage did not appear to be a demonstration of what the robot’s NLP can actually do, but rather a script that the robot read to the audience, and that’s a disservice.

LG did not respond to repeated questions about whether the responses the robot shared onstage were scripted or in any way generated by an AI system, but here’s a clip of the presentation.

Whatever CLOi is actually able to do, the performance by the robot brought to mind Facebook’s AI chief calling Hanson Robotics’ Sophia bullshit a year ago, as well as a conversation I had last year with a business executive last year who said he was being forced to talk about Duplex and address misguided questions about what’s possible today rather than talk about his product.