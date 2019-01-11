We’re two weeks into 2019, and the year finally decided to wake up. On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, we look back at several big stories that all broke in the last couple of days.

Co-hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti talk Activision and Bungie splitting up. That includes the future of Destiny, Blizzard, and more. They also dive into the beef between Unity and Improbable before covering the bizarre fight between Gearbox and one of its former lawyers.

Join us, won’t you?

You can download the episode here. Or click play below:

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Red Dead Redemption II

Jeff:

PUBG Vikendi

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

The big topic: