We’re two weeks into 2019, and the year finally decided to wake up. On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, we look back at several big stories that all broke in the last couple of days.
Co-hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti talk Activision and Bungie splitting up. That includes the future of Destiny, Blizzard, and more. They also dive into the beef between Unity and Improbable before covering the bizarre fight between Gearbox and one of its former lawyers.
Join us, won’t you?
You can download the episode here. Or click play below:
Here’s everything we talk about:
Games
Mike:
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Red Dead Redemption II
Jeff:
- PUBG Vikendi
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
The big topic:
- Bungie splits with Activision
- Unity and Improbable beef
- Ubisoft takes The Division 2 to Epic Games Store but not Steam
- Gearbox lawyer sues Randy Pitchford
- PS4 sales surpass 91.6 million
- AMD Radeon VII
- Linux gamers are bad, and they should feel bad
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen comes to Switch