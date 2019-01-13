It’s no secret that machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are two of the most important subcategories of technology at the moment. As the driving force behind everything from self-driving cars to targeted marketing campaigns and surgical robots, these two interconnected fields are playing an unparalleled role in the development of today’s most exciting technologies.

That means that the best careers of both today and tomorrow belong to those who understand and know how to manipulate these fields, and the good news is that you don’t have to spend an exorbitant amount of time or money on a computer science education in order to get up to speed.

The Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Bundle provides a thorough and engaging introduction to these two revolutionary fields, and right now the entire bundle is available for over 90 percent off at just $39.

Whether you’re a seasoned technology pro who wants to learn about the latest and most valuable trends in machine learning and AI, or a complete novice who wants to get your feet wet in today’s most important technologies, this bundle is for you.

You’ll learn about Natural Language Processing with Python, through instruction that teaches you how to build spam detectors and sentiment analysis models that can be used to predict major trends in stock market activity; powerful analytics programs through instruction that introduces you to everything from algorithm-building to gradient descent; cluster analysis through instruction that shows how to predict future outcomes using Big Data; and much more.

There’s even a module that focuses exclusively on how to integrate simple Python scrips into your machine learning programs for added functionality.

Don’t get left behind during the AI revolution. The Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Bundle will teach you everything you need to know for just $39 — over 90 percent off for a limited time.

