WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 14, 2019–

SolderWorks LLC, a leading hardware innovation lab, today announced the launch of its new Engineering Services division. This new division, coined “The Foundry,” will expand SolderWorks capabilities to include consulting services and expertise for industries and companies of all sizes who are looking to innovate, build, and securely deploy IoT and Industry 4.0 solutions.

Brandon Vogt, former GM of SmartSource Management, will join the SolderWorks Leadership Team as Vice-President and General Manager, and will initially be responsible for the development of vision, strategy, and execution as it relates to the global operations of this new division. Vogt will report directly to the Founder and CEO, Rich Walsh.

Walsh states, “My belief is that the next wave of internal corporate innovation will require automation that leverages hardware solutions. This will require strong partnerships with capable providers. Brandon’s pragmatic approach to crafting value-driven business solutions, as well as his well-established leadership experience in a range of industries, give SolderWorks an advantage when it comes to delivering unmatched quality.”

Vogt adds, “In business and technology, predictability of service and execution is appreciated. I’m eager to bring deeply engrained processes and methodologies to this new frontier of IoT and industrial automation to produce secure, high quality solutions again and again.”

About SolderWorks LLC

SolderWorks is a state-of-the-art innovation lab designed to accelerate ideas from thought to thing. SolderWorks’ mission is to support the next wave of innovation by providing an ecosystem where entrepreneurial visionaries, corporate labs, and industry partnerships create agile economies. SolderWorks is the place where tomorrow’s innovations are created.

About SmartSource Management

SmartSource Management (SSM) is a Denver-based technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering digital business value through process automation, system integrations, enhanced user experience applications, and commerce solutions. SSM’s client base encompasses a wide range of industries from large semiconductor companies, wine-industry leaders, and big data SaaS companies.

Related Links

https://www.solderworks.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005645/en/

Media and Investor Contact:

Rich Walsh

(720) 379-1731

media@solderworks.com