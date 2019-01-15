The delivery logistics market is enormous. A recent study projects it will reach $29.06 billion by 2027, driven by increasing commercial and industrial demand.

One company that’s riding the wave pretty skillfully is Bringg, a Tel Aviv and Chicago startup cofounded in 2013 by Lior Sion, previously CTO of Gett and Clarizen, and Raanan Cohen, the former founder and CEO of MobileMax. Buoyed by clients like Panera and the largest global McDonald’s franchise (Arcos Dorados), along with others in over 50 countries, it’s flying high and raising capital as it sets its sights on expansion.

Bringg today announced that it has raised a $25 million series C funding round from Siemens-backed global venture firm Next47, along with existing investors including Salesforce Ventures, Aleph VC, OG Ventures, Cambridge Capital, Coca-Cola, Ituran, and Pereg Ventures. It comes after the firm secured $10 million in January 2018, bringing its total VC haul to $52 million.

Image Credit: Bringg

The startup’s product suite — self-descriptively dubbed Delivery Logistics Management — consists of modules designed to streamline fulfillment processes for retailers, grocery chains, consumer goods companies, and restaurants. Among them is an API for delivery quotes and a reverse logistics tool that anticipates unsuccessful deliveries. Through Bringg, order recipients get options like self-service delivery fallback, which allows them to reroute attempted deliveries without having to reach out to customer service. And on the driver side of the equation, there’s live tracking maps and a secure messaging component that allows customers to provide instructions to delivery people.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Bringg handles minutiae like proof of delivery, route optimization, customer feedback, and dispatching, in addition to things like continuous items tracking, integration with internet of things logistics hardware, payment collection, and warehouse operations. According to CEO Guy Bloch, the goal is to empower delivery managers by giving them a real-time view of what’s going, all while freeing them from having to perform tasks like plotting out routes and haggling with drivers.

Notably, Bringg’s platform underlies Spark Delivery, Walmart’s pilot last-mile delivery program targeted at online order fulfillment. Bringg sends customers alerts as deliveries make their way toward residences or places of business, and it optimizes driver schedules and automatically dispatches orders.

Coca-Cola, meanwhile is using Bringg to facilitate equipment repair, stock products on store shelves, and more in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. And Bringg’s technology is the cornerstone of Panera’s delivery service.

“This is a watershed moment for Bringg,” Bloch said. “As the business goes into hyper-growth mode, our teams must expand across all departments … We are on a mission to equip enterprises with the technology platform they need to orchestrate successful delivery operations — providing their management and logistics teams with the tools they need to not only survive but thrive in this exciting new landscape.”

Bring currently employs over 70 people, and plans to hire more across its offices in Israel, Illinois, and New York.