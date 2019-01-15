Google is expanding its Android Enterprise Recommended program to include Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) service providers.

The internet giant announced the Android Enterprise Recommended program last February, serving as an easy way for companies to see at a glance which mobile phones meet Google’s heightened benchmark for hardware specifications, security updates, and general user experience. At launch, supported devices included Google’s own Pixel-branded handsets, as well as others from BlackBerry, Nokia, Sony, Huawei, LG, and Motorola. The company later added so-called “rugged” devices to the mix, for work environments that require hardier smartphones.

EMM and EMM

At its launch last year, Google said that it would be applying the Android Enterprise Recommended framework concept to other “partner types” beyond phone manufacturers, one of which was EMMs.

Enterprise Mobility Management is essentially the processes companies employ to manage their employees’ mobile devices and apps remotely. In large organizations that may count thousands of workers, EMM is essential to ensure everyone in a business has the necessary applications installed on their devices, the required permissions, and the latest security updates.

Google already enables anyone to integrate Android into their EMM system, giving enterprise customers access to special versions of Google’s services. This includes “Managed Google Play,” which is basically a version of Google Play that allows IT admins to manage which apps are available, purchase licenses, and distribute the apps to devices across the workforce.

Specific to the Android Enterprise Recommended program, it should come as little surprise that Google will now be highlighting EMM providers that it thinks are the best for Android Enterprise management and deployment.

For now, Google is recommending EMM systems from Microsoft, BlackBerry, IBM, SoftBank, Dell’s VMware, SOTI, I3 Systems, and — of course — Google Cloud’s own EMM software. All these organizations already have validated EMM software in place, or will be launching theirs at some point during 2019.

It’s also worth noting that this list may grow over time, as EMM providers seek Google’s blessing to gain access to the program. The criteria for inclusion includes having “experience across multiple Android Enterprise implementation types,” while they should also be able to deliver “advanced security and management” features and a “consistent deployment experience,” according to Will Ro, head of Android Enterprise partnerships, management, and security, in a blog post. A full list of guidelines is available here.

“We’ve collaborated closely with EMM partners over the years, and understand what it takes to demonstrate excellence in this area,” Ro added. “With this program, we’re recognizing partners who provide the most comprehensive technical solutions and have knowledgeable teams focused on modern Android security and management.”