The NBA and video game publisher Take-Two announced today that they have extended their partnership deal for Take-Two to make games based on the basketball league, specifically the NBA 2K franchise. Take-Two will pay the pro basketball league and its players’ union $1.1 billion over seven years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The NBA 2K series has been the most popular basketball gaming franchise for 17 years. Its games have sold a combined 86 million copies worldwide. The latest entry in the series, NBA 2K19, came out on September 7. It alone has sold 10 million copies, a record for the franchise.

“An entire generation of basketball fans engage and connect with NBA teams and players through NBA 2K,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We are grateful to extend our partnership with Take-Two and the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) to build on the enormous popularity of the NBA 2K franchise and the continued global growth of basketball.”

NBA 2K’s only real competition comes from NBA Live, Electronic Arts’ basketball franchise. But those games have not been able to compete with NBA 2K commercially or critically.