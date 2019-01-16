There are countless variables when it comes to building a successful business. You need a great idea, a dependable team, and a successful marketing strategy; but above all, you need a great plan. And jotting a few notes and aspirations down on a pad probably isn’t going to cut it.

Bizplan Premium is a groundbreaking productivity tool that allows you to quickly and easily transform your great business idea into a reality, and right now the cost of a lifetime subscription has just been dropped from its already-discounted price of $99 to just $49 — over 95 percent off MSRP.

Unlike most generic organizational platforms that utilize a one-size-fits-all approach, Bizplan Premium is specifically designed to help you build your business from scratch, by helping you break down all of those daunting goals into smaller and far more manageable segments.

You’ll be able to design and customize your plan with a variety of drag-and-drop templates and keep tabs on all of your various finances through a single dashboard — allowing you to eliminate waste and distractions while streamlining the development process.

This program is also ideal for fast collaborations whenever inspiration strikes, thanks to a series of tools that let you communicate and share ideas with your team on the go. You’ll also be able to use Bizplan Premium’s wide range of funding tools in order to ensure that your project receives the funding it deserves, even in the early stages of development.

This lifetime subscription even comes with a variety of progress-tracking features that help you stay on top of your goals, a series of tools that help you forecast salaries and unexpected costs, easy-to-use financial templates, and more. You also have the option of importing data from a series of popular third-party programs, including Xero and QuickBooks.

Turn your great idea into a full-fledged business with a lifetime subscription to Bizplan Premium for over 95 percent off at just $49.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

