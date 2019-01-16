French video game giant Ubisoft announced that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2‘s closed beta starts on February 7.

The title is coming on the PC, the Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on March 15, but the closed beta will give players a chance to kick the tires and experience the dangers of post-pandemic Washington, D.C., where the sequel to 2016’s Tom Clancy’s The Division is set. The game is one of the most-anticipated Triple-A titles of the year.

Players can secure their access to the closed beta by preordering The Division 2 at participating retailers. And those who register at this link will be invited to join as space allows.

The original had a lot of bugs and other disappointments at launch, and then went through overhauls that got it and audience back on track. Eventually, Ubisoft said it had reached more than 20 million players on the second anniversary of the game’s release. That was a remarkable outcome for a game that some people had written off.

The first game chronicled the outbreak of a pandemic in New York, where soldiers of the secret government entity The Division were tasked with restoring order. Now The Division 2 will pick up in the nation’s capital.