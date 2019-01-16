Microsoft announced more new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in January. These include the creepy dystopian game We Happy Few, the Tolkien-inspired open-world game Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, and the over-the-top open-world game Saints Row: The Third.

Xbox One console exclusives from Microsoft like Forza Horizon 4 come out to Game Pass on the same day as their retail releases. Adding new titles to the service, including third-party games, can help improve Game Pass’ library.

Game Pass is a standout program for Microsoft. While Sony has a similar service with PlayStation Now for PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass is outclassing it in terms of library quality. Nintendo only offers retro games in any kind of subscription-based service (which is tied into its general online gaming plan). Having a steady stream of new games is important if Game Pass wants to be successful in 2019.

Here are the newly announced games and when they’ll come out:

We Happy Few: January 17

The Lego Movie Videogame: January 17

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor: January 24

Saints Row: The Third: January 24

We Happy Few is the newest of the games, having just come out in August 2018 (after an early access period). Microsoft announced that they had acquired its developer, Compulsion Games, at E3 2018.