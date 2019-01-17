Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a new backup service for companies using its cloud computing platform.

With AWS Backup, the Amazon subsidiary is making it easier for its customers to back up all their data into a fully-managed, centralized silo — this includes data stored on AWS and on-premises servers.

It’s worth noting here that AWS already offers a service called Snapshots, which enables companies to build their own backups — but much of this requires manual processes. AWS Backup allows companies to set a schedule for how frequently backups are created, such as daily, weekly, or monthly, and for how long each backup is stored. Its all about automating something that would previously be far more resource intensive.

AWS Backup actually follows the same pricing model as Snapshots, though the newly supported EFS backups are charged at a per-GB rate.

AWS Backup is integrated with Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and AWS Storage Gateway. Crucially, it also supports Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS), which was previously unsupported by Snapshots, while the company said it plans to support additional AWS services in the future.

Recovery

It’s an interesting move by AWS, and one that isn’t entirely unsurprising — AWS currently generates more than 10 percent of Amazon’s overall revenue, and thus it is something it will continue to invest heavily in. Data backups play an integral part in any company’s operations, as it helps support recovery from IT failures or coordinated cyber attacks, while some sectors require backups for regulatory reasons. Without an easily retrievable backup, companies — and their customers — are vulnerable.

But this move also pits Amazon against some of its existing partners — AWS already works with a bunch of third-party backup platforms. Two of these companies raised big bucks this week, with Rubrik securing $261 million and Veeam nabbing $500 million. Although their respective businesses are not entirely built around backup and recovery, and in many cases their corresponding services are more extensive, they will likely be viewing AWS Backup with a little apprehension.