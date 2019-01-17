Sony recently announced that it is dropping out of the big Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) trade show in June for the first time in 24 years. But Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, will deliver a keynote address at the elite gaming conference The DICE Summit.

The DICE Summit takes place from February 11 to February 13 in Las Vegas, and it’s the first indication of Sony’s schedule in 2019 for talking about what’s coming next in the video game industry. Under the theme “Trailblazers,” the speakers will tackle some of the industry’s biggest ideas and trends.

Additional speakers include:

Sarah Bond, head of global gaming partnerships and development at Xbox/Microsoft. Bond leads Microsoft’s gaming business development team responsible for cultivating and managing Microsoft’s gaming partnerships, crafting and executing deals and negotiations, shaping gaming business development strategy, and mergers and acquisitions.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, acting president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association. In addition to leading the ESA until a permanent leader is announced, Pierre-Louis heads the legal, policy, and regulatory affairs function for the organization, which includes advocacy on First Amendment, technology and intellectual property issues; supervision of a global content protection program; and responsibility for contractual matters.

Bryan Intihar, Creative Director at Insomniac Games for Marvel’s Spider-Man will be joining the AIAS Gamemaker’s Notebook podcast host Ted Price for a special live taping on the D.I.C.E. Summit stage. This podcast interview will feature an in-depth, one-on-one conversation on the business and craft of developing one of the biggest games from 2018.

Previously announced speakers include: Greg Broadmore, writer, artist and Weta Workshop game director; Amy Hennig, writer and game director on titles like Uncharted; Yves Jacquier, executive director of production studios services at Ubisoft; and Tim Schafer, president and CEO of Double Fine Productions.