NIS America announced today that the Japanese role-playing game The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is coming to North America on the PlayStation 4 during fall 2019.

Trails of Cold Steel III came out in Japan back in 2017. The Legend of Heroes series contains acclaimed titles like the Trails in the Sky games. Trails of Cold Steel is a sub-series within The Legend of Heroes set after the events of Trails in the Sky.

A fourth and concluding entry in the Trails of Cold Steel series came out in Japan last fall. With Trails of Cold Steel III now finally coming to the U.S., the odds of its sequel’s translation happening are now higher.

When it seems as if peace has finally settled over the empire of Erebonia, the embers of war stir anew just a mere year-and-a-half later in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III coming exclusively to PlayStation®4 in Fall 2019! #TrailsofColdSteelIII #PlayStation4 pic.twitter.com/WkSuE4ke5b — NIS America, Inc. (@NISAmerica) January 17, 2019

Nihon Falcom, the studio that’s also behind the action RPG Y’s series, develops Trails of Cold Steel. The games, similar to the Trails in the Sky titles, stand out for their world-building and expansive narratives.

The first two Trails of Cold Steel games are available on PC via Steam. Trails of Cold Steel is a PlayStation 4 exclusive at the moment.