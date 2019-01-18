The news has calmed down after last week, and the GamesBeat staff is playing a lot of games for review. That means we have a shorter episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast for you this week.

On this half-hour of power, GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti talks about playing Tales of Vesperia on Switch. PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb, meanwhile, is playing Resident Evil 2 and Eco.

In the news, the co-hosts discuss Electronic Arts rebooting the Star Wars game it just rebooted. And we got some more info about why no one is talking about Artifact.

Join us, won’t you?

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Jeff:

Resident Evil 2

Eco

