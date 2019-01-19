On-demand streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu are leading to more and more people cutting their cable cord once and for all. When you can dial up thousands of movies and TV shows with the click of a button and watch ad-free for a subscription that costs just a few dollars every month, it makes little sense to dish out extra money for a Cable subscription that forces you to adhere to an increasingly antiquated programming schedule.

Still, there are plenty of shows and movies that are still absent from the rosters of even the most popular streaming services, especially when it comes to news and sports. But that doesn’t mean you have to keep paying for Cable in order to fill the programming gap. This ANTOP AT-402B Outdoor/Indoor Digital TV Antenna lets you access free HD TV channels at a range of up to 70 miles, and right now it’s available for over 50 percent off at just $79.99.

Unlike most external antennas that are either unsightly or offer limited reception (or oftentimes both), this sleek and streamlined antenna is ultra-compact and utilizes Smartpass technology to boost its range to an unparalleled sixty to seventy miles. And since it features multi-directional reception, you’ll be able to pick up your favorite channels even in areas with weak reception.

It’s easy to install on your roof, attic, or even a tabletop, and since it’s fully weatherproof you won’t have to worry about outdoor installations — even if you live in an area with frequent storms.

You’ll also be able to enjoy HD TV reception along with 1080p and 4K ultra-HD content, and you have the option of feeding multiple TVs at the same time, meaning that everyone in the house can enjoy their preferred content simultaneously. Your order even comes with a super-durable 40-foot cable for added functionality throughout the house.

Cut the cable once and for all without saying goodbye to your favorite TV programming with an ANTOP AT-402B Outdoor/Indoor Digital TV Antenna for just $79.99 — over 50 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

Want your products featured in VentureBeat? Learn more about how to sell your products online!