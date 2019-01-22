Zoom is adding an ultrasonic watermark feature to business meetings that take place on its enterprise call and video service. This will give each recording a unique audio fingerprint, allowing Zoom to verify the source if it is ever posted online or shared publicly.

Since every device used to participate in a meeting must first register with a username or email address, the watermark can be traced back to a specific laptop or smartphone.

“I think it’s mostly a kind of deterrent. When you know that you can be tracked, you probably will not record, if it’s a confidential meeting,” Zoom head of product management Oded Gal told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

A watermark can also be placed on visual content in a meeting for the same purposes.

This feature will first be available for Zoom VoIP calls.

Today, Zoom also introduced general availability of Zoom Voice for businesses with 50 or more employees in the U.S. and Canada. Availability for all Zoom users is expected later this year, according to a statement shared with VentureBeat.

Zoom Voice is a cloud-based service that uses the public switched telephone network (PSTN) to place and receive calls, just like any landline phone system.

“We’re not going to be like a standalone PBX replacement. We’re thinking of building something more modern as an add-on to our video communication suite of products. That’s the idea behind it,” Gal said.

Zoom Voice first made its debut as part of an announcement last fall, which also included the launch of a Zoom App Marketplace for third-party developers.

Automatic transcriptions for video conferences was introduced in September 2017.

Zoom is also rolling out a more modern look and feel for Zoom’s Meeting and Chat app today. The company will introduce additional administrative controls for things like room management and multi-page whiteboards to Zoom Rooms by the end of January.