Epic Games has acquired scripting tool maker Agog Labs for an undisclosed price. The deal — the second in a day for Epic — will add new tools talent and give developers a strong community-supported plugin for Epic’s Unreal Engine 4 platform.

The Victoria, Canada-based Agog Labs said in a blog post that it will cease active development of SkookumScript, a scripting solution and command console used for staging events in video games. But the team will work on “exciting new projects” with the Unreal Engine team, which makes one of the most popular platforms for creating games.

Awarded an Unreal Dev Grant in 2015, SkookumScript is used to create artificial intelligence, gameplay, and high-level stage direction aspects of projects of all types across major platforms. Its live workflow includes simple and easy-to-learn features, native game concepts such as concurrency with minimal lines of code, and deep integration with Blueprints and C++.

Earlier today, Epic Games said it acquired 3Lateral, a startup that makes tools for the easier creation of digital humans, which can be used in video games or animated entertainment or enterprise applications. Also today, Epic said it is collaborating with Appodeal, a mobile ad monetization firm, to enable mobile game developers to easily monetize games built with Epic’s Unreal Engine.

“Here at Agog Labs our goal has always been to create authoring and development tools that allow people to focus on bringing their passionate imaginings to life,” said Conan Reis, the CEO of Agog Labs, in a statement. “We melt our brains so you don’t have to. Epic has the same goals and spark of mad science, which makes it easy to align our paths. We’re honored to become part of the Epic family.”

Epic Games raised $1.25 billion recently. Agog has two employees and it has more than 500 game companies using SkookumScript.