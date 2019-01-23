Finding the right talent isn’t as challenging as it used to be, thanks to job-matching platforms like Indeed, Monster, CareerBuilder, ZipRecruiter, and a cavalcade of others. One company that’s experienced outsized growth is Greenhouse, a seven-year-old New York startup that recently raised $50 million to help employers identify qualified candidates, bringing its total capital raised to $110.1 million. Hot on the heels of that news, it’s announcing that in 2018 its talent acquisition solutions played a role in finding nearly 30 million prospective employees and securing over 275,000 new hires.

Greenhouse CEO and cofounder Daniel Chait attributes the company’ s success in part to new advanced data and analytics capabilities, machine learning-powered insights, and an ongoing effort to tamp down on unconscious bias in hiring. To advance those aims, the company announced in September that it would integrate IBM Watson Talent’s AI-powered recruitment features, giving new and existing Greenhouse clients access to IBM Watson Candidate Assistant, a suite of tools that match jobs to candidates (and vice versa) based on personalities, skills, and interests.

“For growing businesses, the most important resource isn’t data, technology or IP,” Chait said. “Today, the most valuable asset is talent — an organization’s people. The right talent powers greater growth, performance, and innovation. As a result, finding and keeping talent isn’t just an HR concern anymore — it’s a business imperative … The way organizations identify, hire, and onboard talent has evolved. Developing the right talent strategies and hiring process to achieve success is critical. As talent acquisition has grown more complex, growing companies must manage it with innovation.”

Greenhouse also revealed today that close to 3,000 businesses (up from 2,600 in September) now use its services to find qualified candidates, including Airbnb, Pinterest, Warby Parker, and Cisco Meraki. And it announced the appointment of its first chief marketing officer, Carin Van Vuuren, who was previously CMO North America at Capgemini Consulting.

“Carin’s experience is extraordinary. Her expertise in driving brand growth for some of the world’s best-known companies is highly relevant to the opportunities facing Greenhouse,” Chait said. “Talent acquisition was once a ‘quiet’ industry, but today we’re seeing a dramatic expansion, with new players and new energy. As competitors chase a new category, our mission has always been to transform the way companies hire, and we will continue to take the lead … We are the best example of our technology’s value. We use our own [tools] to win at hiring and have created an award-winning culture as a result.”

Greenhouse was recently named to the Inc. 5000 2018 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte’s 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking, and Crain’s New York Business Fast 50.