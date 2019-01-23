A couple of weeks ago, the New York Times wrote about the uptick in alternative funding options that allow founders to give away less equity with the headline, “More startups have an unfamiliar message for venture capitalists: get lost.” That’s not a message I usually hear from entrepreneurs in the Heartland, because they want more venture capitalists in town. But, I think that many would agree that if there was an alternative funding method that was right for their business, they’d be interested in exploring it.

I spoke with Bryce Roberts, one of the investors quoted in the Times piece to talk about the interest his firm, Indie.vc has received from Heartland entrepreneurs. Indie.vc says it wants to invest in entrepreneurs who are “focused on revenue growth over raising another round of funding.” Indie.vc has invested in 17 companies to date, who are located in San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Atlanta among other cities.

Indie.vc can write checks of up to $1 million, but Roberts says its average check size to-date has been $285,000. Companies have to have generated some revenue before Indie.vc will invest.

At an agreed-upon date — usually anywhere from 12 to 36 months after Indie.vc has written a check — startups can start buying back the shares held by Indie.vc by allocating a certain fixed percentage of their gross monthly sales. Through this payment method, Indie.vc’s return is capped at three times their investment. If the company does decide to raise another round of funding or sell before buying back all of Indie.vc’s shares, the firm still gets equity.

Roberts said that the goal of Indie.vc is to “get [companies] to profitability vs. just being kind of a feeder fund for Sand Hill Road.” He also believes the Indie.vc has a special sense of appeal in places like Salt Lake City and Atlanta — where the biggest homegrown success stories have been companies that bootstrapped for all or nearly all of their existence, like Qualtrics and MailChimp.

“If you get on that treadmill of thinking you need to raise every 12 to 18 months…you’re running a playbook that wasn’t built for you,” Roberts told VentureBeat. “Really [our model] is for anybody, but we’ve seen it work well for people in [underserved] markets.”

Roberts said that of the 17 companies Indie.vc has invested in so far, “about 8 or 9” are generating over $1 million in revenue, and the average annual growth rate for companies after an Indie.vc investment is 100 percent one year out, and 300 percent two years out. Indie.vc is currently accepting applications for its third cohort, and will be hosting information sessions for entrepreneurs in a number of cities across the U.S. before the March 1 deadline.

Thompson Aderinkomi, the CEO and cofounder of Minneapolis’ Nice Healthcare, is one of Indie.vc’s portfolio companies. He detailed why he decided to take an investment from Indie.vc in a Medium post. Investors forced Aderinkom and his cofounder out of their last company, and he didn’t want to put himself in a position again where he gave away equity to investors that weren’t the right fit.

Aderinkomi said that Nice Healthcare got an investment from Indie.vc in May 2018, and since then the company has seen about a 400 percent growth in customers and revenue (Nice Healthcare is a subscription-based service that gives members access to chat and video health consultations, as well as primary care home visits).

“The Indie.vc model for us was perfect because we have a very strong understanding of our financial model, when it comes to fixed costs, variable costs, breakeven, runway,” Aderinkomi told VentureBeat. “We knew exactly what we needed to do to get to a certain place to breakeven…and we’re not looking to open up 10 markets at once.”

Waymo today announced plans to retrofit a 200,000-square-foot factory in Michigan that'll be dedicated to the production of level 4 autonomous cars.

Instead of spending money on billboards or TV ads, Clearcover has developed algorithms that the company says helps it market auto insurance more effectively.

The Southeast has fewer venture capital firms, and thus fewer female investors. But there are some bright spots in the form of women-led investor groups.

Illinois's startup market in 2018 was very strong, and it's not slowing down as we settle into 2019. There's already almost $100 million in new VC funding announced, so let's take a quick look at the state of venture in the Land of Lincoln (with a specific focus on Chicago). (via Crunchbase News)

One of the most exciting things about the new year is the chance to look ahead. And, across American Inno's 11 markets, our writers did just that speaking to thought leaders and movers and shakers from within their ecosystem. The result? 12 pieces with insider perspective on what 2019 will bring each techand startup market. (via American Inno)

Kansas City companies need to buck the Midwestern, risk-averse mindset and sell audacious plans to investors, said John Fein. "I would just love to see more crazy ideas, more big game type ideas," said Fein, founder and managing partner at Firebrand Ventures. (via Startland News)

In 2017, Foxconn has said that its $10 billion manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin would eventually create upwards of 13,000 jobs, lured to the state by lucrative state subsidies to reinvigorate manufacturing in the area. While the plant is still under construction, initial hiring appears to be slow, and the company says that it's "adjusted our recruitment and hiring timeline," due in part to global economic conditions and a tight labor market in the state. (via The Verge)