Indie studio Image & Form today announced SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, a role-playing game with card-based mechanics that is coming to Switch in 2019. You can see the debut trailer for the game above.

Hand of Gilgamech is the latest in the SteamWorld series, which began in 2010 with SteamWorld Tower Defense. The franchise’s games — Quest will be its sixth — cover many different genres, but each one is set in the same steampunk world and features the same art style.

“For years, the SteamWorld community has asked us to create an RPG. In fact, on multiple occasions we’ve asked our followers what they’d like us to make next, and so far an RPG has been the No. 1 request,” Image & Form noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “So we took it upon ourselves to create a new kind of game, to surprise and delight both fans of the genre as well as existing SteamWorld fans.”

The last entry in the series, SteamWorld Dig 2, came out in 2017. We praised the Metroidvania for its creative world and satisfying gameplay loop.

Image & Form notes that Hand of Gilgamesh is “coming first” to Switch. That means other platforms are likely, but the game will debut on Nintendo’s hit new console. That makes sense, as indies have been having enormous success on Switch, with games likes Dead Cells and Celeste performing best on Nintendo’s home console/portable hybrid.