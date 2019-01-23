The Big Eco Game is beginning today. This is our community event where we are playing the cooperative survival game Eco with communities from around the internet.

We have more than 70 people planning to play across multiple communities. And we are going to have to work together to create trade networks, shops, and more to ensure we have all the resources we need to stop a meteor from striking us in 30 real-world days.

You can follow along with us on social media by tracking the #TBEG hashtag on Twitter. Or, you can watch us livestream on Twitch by searching for #TBEG, clicking play below, or watching one of the channels listed below the video.

Stream should start at around 5 p.m. Pacific time:

Other streams:

See you in the mines!