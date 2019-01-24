Following its recent trend of releasing new operating system developer betas shortly after shipping final public releases, Apple today released iOS 12.2, macOS Mojave 10.14.3, tvOS 12.2, and watchOS 5.2 to developers today. The releases are available now though Apple’s developer portal and over-the-air software update mechanisms for the Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and Mac.

Just like their predecessor point releases, the new beta OSes provide no advance clues as to their contents, mentioning only that they include “bug fixes and improvements.” Both are listed as 2019 Winter Seeds, however, terminology that suggests they have been in the works for some time, and could be hiding more substantial features.

Prior updates to iOS and watchOS added support for Group FaceTime, dual and eSIM support for new iPhones, and the U.S. version of the Apple Watch Series 4 ECG app. While major feature additions historically tended to coincide with point (.1 or .2) rather than point-point (.1.1 or .1.2) releases, that wasn’t the case with features such as the ECG app, which came in watchOS 5.1.2.

Final versions of iOS 12.1.3, macOS 10.14.3, tvOS 12.1.3, and watchOS 5.1.3 were released earlier this week, none with significant user-facing changes. All were primarily focused on bug fixes and security updates.

Updated at 10:08 a.m. Pacific: Apple has released the betas for iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.3, tvOS 12.2, and watchOS 5.2, alongside the first beta of Xcode 10.2. We’ll update this post with noteworthy details from the releases shortly.