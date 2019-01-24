Google Cloud today announced an array of initiatives aimed at closing a shortfall in developers with the skills for cloud-based computing.

In a blog post, Rochana Golani, director of Google Cloud Learning and Enablement, said the issue must be urgently addressed if companies are going to be successful in transitioning their computing to cloud-based environments.

“The increase in cloud adoption has resulted in a corresponding increase in the need for workers skilled in cloud technologies,” he wrote. “Yet this workforce is not easy to come by.”

Cloud-native computing continues to gain traction among businesses and developers. But Golani pointed to a recent survey by OpsRamp in which 94 percent of IT managers said they were having a tough time finding enough talent.

So to tackle that problem, Google Cloud is highlighting three initiatives:

An expansion of its certification programs to aid companies in evaluating potential hires, including four new categories aimed at creating more well-rounded teams of cloud developers. New training options for developers to acquire the necessary skills as the company builds on its catalogue of 40 on-demand courses and nearly 300 hands-on labs. The addition of training courses in more languages, including Japanese, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese to make them accessible to more people.

Finally, Google Cloud will be hosting free weekly webinars on Cloud OnAir, starting in February.