Hyperloop Transportation Technologies says its full-scale passenger capsule has arrived at its research center in Toulouse, France, where the company is building a 320-meter test track.

The future is one step closer. After a three day, 1,500 km journey beginning in Southern Spain, the #Hyperloop passenger capsule has successfully arrived at @hyperlooptt 's test facility in Toulouse. Now the final tests are underway for #HyperloopTT. #transportingthefuture pic.twitter.com/Qp33rjVKPQ — HyperloopTT (@hyperlooptt) January 22, 2019

The Hyperloop capsule, called the Quintero 1, was constructed in Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain. It is built using what HTT calls “Vibranium,” a “specially made dual-layer smart composite material.” The Hyperloop capsule is 105 feet long and weighs 5 tons.

HTT says the remaining tubes to complete the Toulouse Hyperloop test track will be arriving soon so the full system can be assembled this year.