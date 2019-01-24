Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with improvements to . The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18317 (made available to testers on January 16) to build 18323. These builds are from the 19H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of this year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update.

The seventh update will add support for Raw image file formats. This build includes a new store-delivered Raw codec package that dramatically improves native raw file format support in Windows. You’ll need to download the new Raw Image Extension (Beta) package from the Microsoft Store before you can view image thumbnails, previews, and camera metadata in File Explorer. Raw images at full resolution will also show up in any Windows app that uses Windows Imaging Component framework to decode raw images.

As for the new light theme, this build fixes various issues, including various text, scrollbars, and icons not being visible. Other items that wouldn’t change colors properly now do.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 19H1 build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

The new tamper protection setting in the Windows Security app protects your device by helping to prevent bad actors from tampering with the most important security settings. You may see a new recommendation in the Windows Security app suggesting you turn this setting on.

Fixed an issue causing Update Orchestrator Service to stop working periodically. As a result of this issue, you might have seen an error on Windows Update Settings saying that the update failed to restart. This issue also resulted in restart using Update and Restart to sometimes just restart you back into the base OS.

Clicking your account in Cortana Permissions doesn’t bringing up the UI to sign out from Cortana (if you were already signed in) for some users in this build.

Fixed an issue resulting in night light not working recently.

Fixed an issue where the quick actions section of Action Center would be missing sometimes recently.

Fixed an issue where closing an open Excel window from the taskbar might cause Excel to go non-responsive.

Fixed an issue an issue where the WIN + Ctrl + <number> hotkey wasn’t working.

When using your accent color on the taskbar has been enabled, the taskbar and start jump lists will now also be accent-themed.

Returned the Volume Mixer link in the volume button context menu to its October 2018 behavior.

Fixed an issue where themes and Microsoft Edge extensions downloaded from Microsoft Store wouldn’t appear in their respective locations after the download finished.

Fixed an issue impacting Action Center reliability in recent builds.

Fixed an issue where you might see multiple Focus Assist notifications in the Action Center at a particular time.

Added Nearby Sharing to the list of default Focus Assist exceptions.

Fixed a recent issue where if you used the screen snip quick action in the Action Center then the resulting screenshot would have the Action Center in it.

Fixed a recent issue that could result in not being able to launch UWP apps from the Start menu sometimes.

Fixed a recent regression resulting in File Explorer sometimes hanging when interacting with MP4s and folders that had MP4s in them.

Fixed an issue where Cortana would close immediately if opened from the Start screen when using tablet mode.

Fixed an issue impacting Snipping Tool reliability.

Fixed an issue resulting in Ctrl + P not activating the Print command in Snip & Sketch in recent flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in Snip & Sketch potentially crashing when closing many Snip & Sketch windows in a row.

Fixed an issue where rebooting would set Nearby Sharing back to an off state if it had been turned on.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen preview in Lock Screen Settings wasn’t showing in recent builds.

Fixed an issue where the scrollbar in Settings was overlapping the text fields when manually configuring your IP address.

Fixed a rare issue that could result in the screen locking up when using the Surface Dial.

Fixed an issue where the tooltips in the Emoji Panel were truncated on the bottom.

Fixed an issue where the Windows feature update might fail but would still be listed as a successful update in Windows Update history page.

Fixed an issue where you might see a Windows Update icon in the notification area saying there was an update when no update was available.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t type on the touch keyboard when “Turn on Activate a window by hovering over it with the mouse” since focus would move away from the text field and set to the keyboard itself.

Fixed an issue on certain devices that could sometimes result in the screen staying black on boot until CTRL + Alt + Del was pressed.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain devices experience increased battery drain on the last few flights when in Disconnected Standby Mode.

Fixed an issue for devices with multiple monitors resulting in Task View (WIN + Tab) sometimes showing UWP app thumbnails on the primary monitor rather than the monitor where the app was open.

Fixed an issue where some key labels were cut off in Armenian full touch keyboard layout.

Fixed an issue when using the full touch keyboard layout in Korean where pressing the FN key unexpectedly highlighted the IME ON/OFF key. Also fixed an issue for this language where tapping the tab key wouldn’t insert a tab.

Returned the IME and settings pages to the ones we shipped with the October 2018 Update.

Fixed an issue where Narrator sometimes did not say anything when reopening Action Center after it was dismissed using the Esc key.

Fixed an issue where Narrator did not speak the volume level value when using the hardware volume button to change the volume setting.

Fixed an issue where Narrator command read from current location did not work when on a heading in Wikipedia.

Fixed an issue where Narrator announced read-only at the end for links.

Fixed an issue where Narrator continuous reading command read the last word of a sentence twice on a web page in Microsoft Edge.

Fixed an issue impacting a small number of users enrolled in Microsoft Intune where they might not receive policies.

Fixed an issue where signing out from inside Windows Sandbox resulted in a blank white window.

Fixed an issue resulting in running c:\windows\syswow64\regedit.exe not launching regedit in recent builds.

Settings header rollout update: This is now available across most regions for Insiders in Fast using Home edition and Pro editions of Windows that are not domain joined.

Small app update: Thanks everyone who reached out about the grid alignment issue in the Calculator – this has been fixed with the 1812 version of the app.

This build has 16 known issues:

While with Build 18323 we fixed the recent spike in Update Orchestrator Service crashes, if you’re on a base OS that’s impacted by the crash, you will still see the symptoms described above until you’re on 18323.

The Windows Security app may show an unknown status for the Virus & threat protection area, or not refresh properly. This may occur after upgrade, restart, or settings changes.

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly. We are partnering with Creative to resolve this issue.

While night light functionality is back up and running, you may still find issues with other blue light reduction software not working.

When performing Reset this PC and selecting Keep my files on a device that has Reserved Storage enabled the user will need to initiate an extra reboot to ensure Reserved Storage is working again properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly. We are investigating the issue.

USB devices, including mice and keyboards, may no longer work after updating. Possible workarounds are to change which USB port it is plugged into or connect the device through a USB hub.

You may consistently see black screens when using Remote Desktop, DisplayLink, or Miracast if you are on an AMD or Nvidia driver. We’re working on a fix, but in the meantime, you can work around this issue by enabling the following registry key and rebooting: reg add HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Dwm /v EnableFrontBufferRenderChecks /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f.

The value in Narrator Settings “Change the level of detail Narrator provides about text and control” might be empty. To work around this issue, use the Narrator command Narrator key + v to change the verbosity level, then close and reopen Settings app again.

After upgrade, there might be two Narrator voices talking at the same time. Reboot the machine once, this issue will go away.

Windows Sandbox may launch to a black screen for some users.

The Insider Program Settings pages currently have a bug preventing Narrator and Screen Reader programs from properly reading the page. A fix will be available in an upcoming build.

Taskbar icons may stop loading and appear blank.

Desktop Window Manager will crash if multiple Office and/or video playback applications are running on the same screen on devices that have Multiplane Overlay Support.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Fast ring and switch to the Slow ring – optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.