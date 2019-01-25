This week at the World Economic Forum, an annual gathering that put tech executives at the same table with far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff called San Francisco the canary in the coal mine.

“San Francisco is kind of a train wreck; we have a real inequality problem,” he said. “It’s because of the tech sector.”

Benioff and Salesforce, owners of the largest skyscraper on the San Francisco skyline, led the Prop C campaign, a $300 million business tax to reduce homelessness in San Francisco currently held up in court. Benioff also asserted at the gathering in Davos, Switzerland that artificial intelligence is “a new human right” that all people deserve.

“Those who have the artificial intelligence will be smarter, will be healthier, will be richer, and of course, you’ve seen their warfare will be significantly more advanced,” he said.

As AI becomes ubiquitous in business and society, integrated into money lending, the future of work, and whether a person gets out of prison, it’s not a surprise that Benioff calls it a human right. Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott recently told VentureBeat it plays a role in citizenship in the 21st century.

The future of AI was a main topic at Davos this week, but it was also on the mind of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a woman quickly becoming the most popular freshman Congresswoman in recent memory.

While talking about IBM working with NYPD to use facial recognition software to identify people by race, Ocasio-Cortez said algorithms always have inequities because they’re made by human beings, concluding, “If you don’t fix the assumptions, you’re automating the bias.”

If technologists or computer scientists hear AOC’s assertion and scoff because an algorithm is math and racism is a human phenomena, then they’re missing the forest for the trees. The same goes for anyone who finds Benioff’s insistence that AI become a human right to be hyperbolic.

However accurate you find their statements, both Benioff and Ocasio-Cortez acknowledge a larger truth: AI is spreading everywhere, but its benefits are being unevenly distributed.

According to a Brookings Institution report out this week, AI will create some jobs and disrupt many others, disproportionately affecting certain jobs (production, food services, transportation), cities (Toledo, Ohio; Fresno, California), states (Indiana and Kentucky), and segments of the population (men, people of color, and people with no bachelor’s degree).

The potential for inequality and mass surveillance driven by facial recognition software is part of why Microsoft is asking for government regulation, and in the months ahead could enter the conversation surrounding the 2020 presidential campaign.

After all, San Francisco is home to many standard bearers of the Democratic Party: the current Speaker of the House, the governor of California, and both California Senators, including former SF District Attorney and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Negative outcomes, of course, don’t tell the entire story about AI.

There’s no shortage of examples of bias algorithms that can be pointed to, but it’s wrong to assume all algorithms are all bad news or reject the notion that AI can have positive outcomes in people’s lives.

AI isn’t just delivering poor experiences for women of color or being used to justify more police in communities of color — it’s also being used to note when police are rude to the public, help people understand their rights, predict cardiac arrest faster than humans, diagnose malaria, track poachers, simulate wildfires, and increase crop yield to feed a growing world.

There are even people who argue that it can be unethical in some instances to not use AI.

If you believe, as the WEF has said, that we are entering a fourth industrial revolution, it’s not too much to say that machines endowed with human intelligence are building a new world.

What kind of world will that be?

We have yet to see all the ingenious solutions that will be created by young mindsand the many ways it can be used to solve problems instead of perpetuating old ones.

Whether or not people want to go so far as to call AI a human right seems like an issue that will be open to debate as AI continues to evolve, but it’s clear that opportunity and access, not just innovation and compute power, will shape the future of artificial intelligence, and how we all think about tech.

