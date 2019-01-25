The Innovation Showcase is back at Transform: Accelerating your business with AI, July 10-11 in San Francisco. We’re on the hunt for disruptive AI companies who are ready to present the impacts of their tech on the main stage.

Those selected to present will do so in front of nearly a thousand industry decision makers, and will receive direct feedback from a panel of industry analysts, brand executives, investors, and an actual consumer. Every presenter will receive editorial coverage from VentureBeat, getting your company out in front of our growing base of over 6 million monthly readers.

Who should apply? Dynamic companies with compelling use cases who can incorporate product demos, multimedia, and other creative ways of presenting their technology or solution on stage. There won’t just be one winner — we’re looking for multiple companies that are most likely to succeed, have the coolest technology, demonstrate the best presentation style, and more.

In total, up to fifteen candidates will be selected from our pool of applicants: ten companies offering B2B AI solutions, both early stage and series A or later, and five companies offering B2C AI solutions. If you have a story to tell, and an AI product or service that offers up real business results and use cases, please submit your application here before April 1 at 5 p.m.

And if you want to ensure your AI startup gets exposure at Transform, be sure to look in into our new Startup Expo. Over 50 innovative companies will be able to showcase their technology at Transform, network with senior-level execs from some, of the most notable brands and tech companies, and vie for a chance to get on stage. Apply here.