The news was still slow this past week, but we have plenty to talk about. On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about their reviews for Resident Evil 2 and Kingdom Hearts III. The crew also gets into some details about the first 24 hours in The Big Eco Game that is happening now.

In the news, Mike and Jeff break down the monthly NPD report as well as the annual results for 2018. It was a big year for game sales and Nintendo in particular.

NEWS