While the US Government might not be currently all too concerned with cybersecurity, it’s probably not wise to take that as a signal that you should let your digital guard down. The number of large-scale, well-publicized cyber attacks is on the rise but so are smaller, more personalized attacks on individuals. Cisco estimates that ransomware attacks alone have grown 350 percent annually and that number is trending in the wrong direction. It’s scary, yes, but there are many solutions out there to help keep your cyber life private and protected. One such option for PC users is Heimdal Thor Foresight Home, and VB Deals is currently offering lifetime subscriptions for 88 percent off.

Heimdal Thor is a proactive security solution that blocks viruses and malware before they infect your computer. The multi-layered, AI-enhanced software scans your traffic 24/7 to detect a wide variety of ransomware, viruses, spyware, and APTS — and it automatically updates itself and your apps whenever a new threat emerges on the web. Thor is ideal for your typical browsing and allows you to bank and shop online with added protection against data thieves. It even plays nice with other security products, allowing you to seamlessly build the security suite that’s right for your system. It’s earned a 5-star rating on TrustPilot from more than 450 reviews and is geared up to head off any cyber attack that may come your way.

Typically, lifetime subscriptions to Heimdal Thor Foresight Home go for about $500

