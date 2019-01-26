It sure sounds like MelodyVR is coming to Oculus Quest at some point this year.

In a recent update on the London Stock Exchange, MelodyVR owner EVR Holdings announced “an addendum to its distribution agreement” with Facebook. The update states that the company will release a new version of its platform for “a forthcoming Oculus Device.”

No prizes for guessing what that probably is. It’s a very official way of announcing MelodyVR is probably coming to Quest but we won’t pretend to understand the businessy bits.

The agreement also notes that the new version of the app will include “updated features and functionality”. MelodyVR is essentially a vast library of 360 degree concerts. Its aim is to provide experiences that make you feel like you’re attending live music. In recent months, the company has also experimented with live VR broadcasting. In December 2018 One Direction’s Liam Payne hosted the app’s first live concert.

With that in mind, we’ll be interested to see what these new features might be. MelodyVR is currently only available on Oculus Go and Gear VR. If it does come to Quest, it’d be the first headset with six degrees of freedom (6DOF) tracking that the platform has appeared on. Could MelodyVR perhaps be looking to implement this feature into its video? The company could feasibly employ parallax technology, which allows you to move your head slightly in real-time video.

Quest will be launching sometime this spring. Oculus says it’s lining up around 50 experiences for release. It certainly seems like MelodyVR could be one of them, then.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019