The Internet of Things revolution is finally here, and DIY electronics will never be the same. Instead of needing a robust budget and a fancy lab in order to create innovative electronic gadgets from scratch, anyone with a curious mind and an increasingly modest amount of money can craft everything from home automation systems to full-fledged robots in the comfort of their home.

This new DIY tech reality is embodied by the Raspberry Pi — a small but incredibly powerful microcomputer that can be used to build a virtually limitless number of tech projects from scratch, with no engineering experience required.

The Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle comes with absolutely everything you need in order to get started with this endlessly exciting platform, and right now the entire bundle is available for over 65 percent off at just $139.99.

This bundle comes packed with a newly-remodeled Pi 3B+ board, 37 sensors to enhance the functionally of any project and ten hours of beginner-friendly instruction led by Raspberry Pi experts.

Even if you’ve never connected two wires or written a line of code before in your life, this instruction will have you creating both replica projects and your very own electronics gadgets from scratch in no time.

After an introductory module that walks you through the more basic elements of your Raspberry Pi board and the elementary elements of programming and simple circuits, you’ll move on to more advanced topics that include using sensors and pins, camera modules, Python integration, and more.

You’ll even learn how to integrate your projects with home automation systems like Amazon Alexa.

Embrace the endlessly fascinating world of DIY electronics and engineering with the Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle for just $139.99 — over 65 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

