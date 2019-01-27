We’re looking for a skilled editor to help lead our pioneering coverage of AI and machine learning.

VentureBeat has a thriving AI channel that we believe is not only the current revolutionary technology for business, but can help answer a lot of the world’s biggest problems. Idealistic, you might say, but we are realistic idealists here at VentureBeat.

AI is disrupting every market: cars, health care, communications, and more — and has been aptly described as more profound than electricity or even fire. Some companies have referred to themselves as “AI first” as we head into a radically different age. But as we tap into these benefits, AI also presents huge challenges, including around fairness and privacy.

As VentureBeat’s Editor for AI, you’ll head up the coverage for a team that is already producing more articles about AI than any other publication. We want to keep adding depth, perspective and organization to maintain the lead in this intriguing field. We’ll want you to do this strategically, making sure we are writing the most relevant, impactful news and analysis for our executive audience. You’ll have a wide mandate. You’ll contribute to the editing strategy of the wider editorial team, and lead important initiatives such as video, and a budding community project we have under way. We’d also like you to help lead our guest posts strategy, where we invite tech insiders, investors, and other thought-leaders to contribute to our pages.

You should be familiar with AI, machine learning, and the major trends in the space, for example the rise of the smart assistant, and the various ML and AI projects companies are working on. You’ve used chatbots on your phone, and you already understand why an autonomous car makes sense. You love innovation and have three-to-five years experience assigning and editing articles that provide smart insights, fresh angles on current news, and, above all, explaining why something matters. You’re eager to collaborate with a wider team, and you want to build a project that is No. 1 in the industry. You know when to dive in and do a wholesale rewrite and when to back off and simply buy a vowel or insert that mot juste.

Ideally you’d work full time at our San Francisco headquarters, but we will also consider candidates who want to work remotely. Finally, it would be great if you love to read VentureBeat. Seriously, though, you should already read VentureBeat!

If you’re as excited as we are, please send a resume, desired compensation, and cover letter containing at least three links to your best clips (as editor) and three links to your best clips (as writer) to jobs@venturebeat.com.