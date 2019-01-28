Dropbox has made its biggest known acquisition to date, snapping up fellow San Francisco company HelloSign in an all-cash deal worth $230 million.

Founded in 2011 originally as HelloFax, HelloSign’s core raison d’être has always been about helping to create a paperless office through enabling electronic signatures, though it offers additional services such as online faxing. HelloSign had previously raised $16 million in a round of funding around 18 months ago.

HelloSign actually already has a relationship with Dropbox, as it was one of its partners for the launch of Dropbox’s new extensions product back in November, which opened up the cloud-storage service to myriad third-party applications and tools. Alongside integrations such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign, HelloSign’s inclusion essentially meant that users could share PDF or Word documents externally from within Dropbox and request an e-signature, with the final signed file automatically saved back into their Dropbox account.

Fast forward two months, and Dropbox is going all-in and buying HelloSign outright, a deal that is expected to close in the next few months.

“With over an exabyte of data on our platform, millions of people already use Dropbox as a place to collaborate on their most important content,” noted Dropbox cofounder and CEO Drew Houston said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome HelloSign’s talented team to Dropbox and add their capabilities to our product suite.”

Sign of the times

The acquisition makes a great deal of sense for Dropbox as it continues to woo the business fraternity. Indeed, in its original guise, Dropbox was more of a consumer-focused cloud storage product, but as it has sought to evolve into a more sustainable subscription-based business through doubling down on the enterprise. It has pushed for tighter integrations with other business-focused services, including Salesforce, while last year it revealed a partnership with Google to allow G Suite users to store their files in Dropbox. Last week, Dropbox launched time-based commenting for collaborative video editing — apparently Dropbox is popular among filmmakers.

According to HelloSign CEO Joseph Walla, HelloSign will continue to operate as is — so this shouldn’t impact existing customers. “There won’t be any changes to your day-to-day experiences with our products,” he said. “HelloSign will continue to operate as normal within Dropbox. Our first and foremost priority has always been and will remain taking care of our customers. If anything, our customers can expect an accelerated rate of innovation to the HelloSign products they know and love already, supported by the resources and reach of Dropbox.”

Dropbox hasn’t given any indication as to how it will leverage HelloSign specifically, but it is a good fit and we can likely see deeper integrations across their products in the future. With more transactions being carried out online, e-signatures are only going to become more commonplace — and Dropbox is ensuring that it can cater to this demand. It’s also worth noting that this is likely Dropbox’s biggest acquisition to date by some margin — its previous biggest deal was back in 2015, when it bought Cloudon for a reported $100 million.

“HelloSign has built a thriving business focused on e-signature and document workflow products that their users love,” Houston added. “Together, we can deliver an even better experience to Dropbox users, simplify their workflows, and expand the market we serve.”