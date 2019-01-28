Tired of waiting for that Final Fantasy VII remake? Well, this new mod won’t make the original game look like a modern triple-A title, but it will help the classic role-playing game’s backgrounds look a lot nicer.

FF7 Remako HD Graphics has had its beta release today. You can find a download link for it here. The mod, which works for PC versions of Final Fantasy VII, increases the resolution of the game’s pre-rendered backgrounds by a factor of four. And it’s all thanks to machine learning.

“Using state of the art AI neural networks, this up-scaling tries to emulate the detail the original renders would have had,” the mod’s website notes. “This helps the new visuals to come as close to a higher resolution re-rendering of the original as possible with current technology.”

You can see what this mod looks like in the below trailer.

Final Fantasy VII used pre-rendered backgrounds so that its world could have more detail than what would have been possible otherwise. This was a popular technique in the era, and you can see it in other games for the original PlayStation, including the Resident Evil trilogy. But those backgrounds still had to be a file size small enough to fit on a PlayStation disc, so they lost a lot of their original sharpness to compression.

This mod brings those images to a clarity that is closer to their original quality.