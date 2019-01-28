If you’re still surfing the Web without the protection of a Virtual Private Network (VPN), you may as well be leaving your laptop open and unattended in a busy coffee shop. Hackers can now infiltrate your connection with just a few lines of code from across the globe, and they’re interested in stealing everything from your browsing history to your banking information.

But not all VPNs are created equal. VPNSecure is an award-winning service that’s fully encrypted and offers a zero-logging policy (so even the app itself can’t keep track of your online movements), and in honor of Data Privacy Day, you can lock in a lifetime subscription for over 90 percent off at just $34.99. And when you enter the coupon code DATAPRIVACY15 at checkout you’ll knock an additional 15 percent off the price — bringing the cost of a lifetime’s worth of protection down to just $29.75.

Unlike most VPNs that offer security at the expensive of browsing speed, VPNSecure lets you browse at full speed on all of your devices without hogging an unreasonable amount of bandwidth.

You’ll be able to fully safeguard everything from your login passwords to your most sensitive financial information. And since zero logs are recorded of your online movements, you won’t have to worry about prying government eyes encroaching on your privacy.

You’ll have unlimited access to a growing list of over 46 server locations throughout the world, and you’ll have the ability to choose a Data Cipher setting for even more protection. This subscription also lets you hide your IP address, and you’ll even be able to bypass those obnoxious content restrictions when you travel overseas — meaning you’ll be able to keep up with your favorite streaming content on sites like Netflix and Hulu.

Keep your data safe with a lifetime subscription to VPNSecure for just $29.75 when you enter the coupon code DATAPRIVACY15 at checkout — bringing the price down to over 90 percent off MSRP for a limited time.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

Want your products featured in VentureBeat? Learn more about how to sell your products online!