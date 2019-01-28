Epic Games and Deep Silver announced today that Metro Exodus will only be sold digitally for PC on the Epic Games Store.

Valve has long dominated the PC digital store landscape with Steam, but Epic Games is taking a run at competing with the juggernaut. Metro Exodus is the latest major PC title skipping Steam in favor of Epic’s new space, including Ubisoft’s upcoming The Division 2.

Metro Exodus releases on February 15. The first-person shooter is also coming out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Epic Games Store gets competitive

Steam takes a 30 percent cut of revenues generated by games on its store. That has recently changed to going down to a 80-20 split for games that make more than $10 million. But Epic Games Store offers an attractive 88-12 split.

“Epic’s generous revenue terms are a game changer that will allow publishers to invest more into content creation, or pass on savings to the players,” Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, chief executive officer at Deep Silver, noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “By teaming up with Epic we will be able to invest more into the future of Metro and our ongoing partnership with series developer 4A Games, to the benefit of our Metro fans.”

Epic Games is able to push its store thanks to success of Fortnite. The battle royale game has become a sensation, and it alone has turned Epic Games’ PC launcher into one of the most popular. Now Epic Games can ride that success to help establish a Steam competitor.