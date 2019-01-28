Mosyle is on a mission to streamline IT management of iPads, iPhones, Macs, Apple TVs, and other Apple devices. And on the heels of a successful run in the education market, it’s raising money to break into enterprise.

The two-year-old Orlando startup today announced that it has raised $16 million in a series A financing round led by Peak Ventures and Elephant, following a $2.2 million seed round in 2017. Alcyr Araujo, Mosyle’s founder and CEO, said the capital will further solidify the company’s momentum as it rolls out Mosyle Business, an Apple-centric mobile device management (MDM) solution for corporate clients.

“The enterprise market has been looking for a cost-effective MDM solution, and our Series A funding will provide us with the capital to provide one, addressing a significant market opportunity,” Araujo said. “Mosyle Business, with its intuitive, easy-to-use and powerful tools, will help us continue our rapid growth as a company and provide our customers with a product they love.”

Mosyle’s eponymous platform, which serves 1.5 million teachers and students in 8,500 schools (up from 4,000 early last year) across the U.S. and over 70 countries, affords IT admins a fair bit of control over Apple device deployment and usage. It’s also economical, says Araujo, who pegs the MDM savings for most customers at 70 percent to 90 percent.

Image Credit: Mosyle

On the Mac side of things, Mosyle supports the enrollment of Mac notebooks and desktops through Apple’s Device Enrollment Program (DEP) and can install apps on fleets of machines through Apple’s Volume Purchase Program (VPP). Settings like Wi-Fi, VPN, email, and security policies are configurable from a unified dashboard, and Mosyle’s on-device client — Agent — can be programmed to perform device actions and system-level tasks like running custom scripts and installing packages. Additionally, Mosyle exposes Firewall ports, FileVault, and Gatekeeper settings to IT managers, and enables said managers to define local settings (e.g., password enforcing and account type) and to remotely lock and wipe devices in the event they’re lost or stolen.

That same flexibility extends to tvOS and iOS devices. With Mosyle, admins can enroll Apple TVs through DEP, maintenance enterprise apps over-the-air, designate which people can set up security requirements for AirPlay, and more. On the iPhone and iPad side of things, Mosyle fully integrates with Apple’s Business Manager, School Manager, and Device Enrollment Program, allowing users to create management profiles, seed apps to the user’s iOS device, apply commands and features to multiple devices, and view device details such as assigned user and apps installed.

The suite of management features complements a cloud-based inventory data that provides system reports and alert notifications. Mosyle admins can view details of Mac devices, check app usage and security details, configure multi-device assignments, add tags, remotely update the operating system, update or uninstall Google Chrome extensions, create restriction profiles according to company policy, and more.

Pricing starts at a flat $1 per device per month billed as an annual payment, and Apple TV devices running tvOS 10 or greater are free to enroll for Mosyle Business customers. A stripped-down free tier lets IT managers view device inventory, assign devices to users, and enroll devices through DEP.

“Apple devices have been gaining market share in enterprise environments as companies increasingly deploy iOS and macOS as their official workplace platforms as well as provide support for employees who prefer to use their own Apple devices,” Jeremiah Daly, founder and general partner at Elephant, said. “We’re excited to invest in Mosyle as it continues to emerge as the leading Apple MDM vendor in education and leverages its product expertise to solve the needs of the enterprise market.”